LiteDoge (LDOGE) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. LiteDoge has a market cap of $182,289.00 and $48.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LiteDoge has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,271.24 or 2.24212891 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023867 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,410,886,492 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.