Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

OTCMKTS LGF/B opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

