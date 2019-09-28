LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Up 6%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88, 127,121 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 107,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPTH. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on LightPath Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned 0.37% of LightPath Technologies worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

