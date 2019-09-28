Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00024839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00676215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011806 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

