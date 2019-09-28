Liberum Capital Begins Coverage on Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BVIC. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Britvic to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 960 ($12.54).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 979 ($12.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 895.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 909.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 987.69 ($12.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

