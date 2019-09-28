Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of Liberty Property Trust worth $53,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

LPT stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.