Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post $16.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.87 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $14.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $63.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $63.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.89 million, with estimates ranging from $78.28 million to $79.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 18.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEVL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on shares of Level One Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Level One Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.37. 7,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,863. The company has a market cap of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.85. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

In related news, Director Barbara E. Allushuski bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bellinson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,750 shares of company stock worth $277,833 over the last 90 days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

