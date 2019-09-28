Lennox International Inc. (LII) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $12.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of LII traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.07 and its 200-day moving average is $264.81. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $177.36 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.83.

In related news, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total transaction of $128,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total transaction of $288,545.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,432 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

