Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Leidos has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 302.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 286,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 215,305 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 183,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 36,252 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

