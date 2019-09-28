LatiumX (LATX) Price Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, LatiumX has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LatiumX has a market capitalization of $241,525.00 and $45,864.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LatiumX token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00193166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.01030991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090240 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LatiumX

LatiumX was first traded on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,907,950 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LatiumX is latium.org . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitForex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

