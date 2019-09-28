Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Lantheus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

LNTH opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $142,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,387.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $115,442.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,024 shares of company stock worth $3,278,546. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

