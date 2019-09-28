Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $96.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

