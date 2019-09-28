Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 14,063 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 73.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $371.18 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $383.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.60.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.