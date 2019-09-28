Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $143.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

