Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $166.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

