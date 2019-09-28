Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 96,761 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,761 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.32% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%.

