Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce $79.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.10 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $135.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $307.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.60 million to $315.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $335.30 million, with estimates ranging from $324.10 million to $351.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 238,661 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 199,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital stock remained flat at $$17.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,194. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 62.27, a quick ratio of 62.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.95. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

