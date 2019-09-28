Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Up 19.2% in September

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,002,159.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $411,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,359 shares of company stock worth $3,340,902. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 54.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 497,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.64. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.