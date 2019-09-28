L Brands Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

L Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. L Brands has a payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L Brands to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

L Brands stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

