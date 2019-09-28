Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 price objective on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $48.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.42 million, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 49.80 and a current ratio of 49.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $4,120,258.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,186.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 145.4% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

