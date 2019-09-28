Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179,660 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $23,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 31.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $165,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $238,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,933. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.79 and a beta of 1.09. Kornit Digital Ltd has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $32.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

