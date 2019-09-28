Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $34.52. 331,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 8,400 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

