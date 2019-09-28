Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRG. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 331,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,552,000 after buying an additional 164,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,450,000 after buying an additional 580,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,030,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 182,824 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,762,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,665,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 297,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

