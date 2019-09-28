Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €60.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGX. Main First Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Pareto Securities set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.00 ($66.28).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €47.74 ($55.51). 211,368 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of €45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.07. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.