Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $223,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,249 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,370.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $108,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,750 shares of company stock worth $2,459,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.