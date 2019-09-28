Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.49.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 33,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.