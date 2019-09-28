Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Down 10.0% in September

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Kenon by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 221,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115. Kenon has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kenon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kenon from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

