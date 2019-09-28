Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 80,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In related news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $74,780.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Polehna sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $48,917.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,325 shares of company stock worth $863,445. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 91,296 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,064,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

