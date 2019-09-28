Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Sold by SV Health Investors LLC

SV Health Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,972 shares during the period. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 25.6% of SV Health Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SV Health Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals worth $38,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALV. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of KALV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.86. 75,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,060. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 144.64%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Cha acquired 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $445,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 145,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,550. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

