K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.80 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of K&S in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.97 ($20.90).

SDF opened at €12.49 ($14.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.13 and a 200-day moving average of €15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79. K&S has a 12-month low of €13.15 ($15.29) and a 12-month high of €19.09 ($22.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

