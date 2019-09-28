John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $91.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given John B. Sanfilippo & Son an industry rank of 172 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

JBSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sidoti increased their price target on John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.98.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $216.76 million during the quarter.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $365,112.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,369. 22.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,756,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

