JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Update

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group during the first quarter worth $319,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JMP Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 9,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.33.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.88 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. JMP Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMP. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.