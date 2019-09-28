Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after acquiring an additional 208,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 156,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 630,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 159,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AXGN stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AxoGen, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $544.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.23.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isabelle Billet bought 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $85,144.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $69,959.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Quentin S. Blackford bought 15,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $217,645.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $351,622.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 107,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,672. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

