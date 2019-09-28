Jefferies Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 57,566.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 86.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $688.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.10. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $383.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

