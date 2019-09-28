Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAK. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,506,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,458,000 after buying an additional 724,835 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,749,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after buying an additional 464,550 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.