Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.28. Eisai has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $101.80.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

