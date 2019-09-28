Jane Street Group LLC Sells 19,638 Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,638 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Franks International worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 522.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Franks International by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Franks International NV has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 34,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $166,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,493,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,856.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,515,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,469,339.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,823,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,878. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

