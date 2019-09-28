Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 177.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 58,446 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 98,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.