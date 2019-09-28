Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 74,105 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 464,863 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,878,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 511,769 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 864,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,928 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1,767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 179,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 170,306 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

IVLU stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.