J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Up 13.0% in September

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of JBHT traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $111.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $118,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $5,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,126 shares of company stock worth $8,971,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.