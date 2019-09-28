Iungo (ING) Hits Market Capitalization of $94,591.00

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Iungo has a market cap of $94,591.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. In the last week, Iungo has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.84 or 0.05368090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015469 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo (ING) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

