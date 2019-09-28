iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Raised by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 11.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,819,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,080,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,057,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,360,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,159,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,484,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.66. The stock had a trading volume of 360,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $103.78.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.9558 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

