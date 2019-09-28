iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $238,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,161,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,850 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $43,391,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 789,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 330,982 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,451,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,174,000 after purchasing an additional 255,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 430,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,585 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,059. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $91.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4793 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

