iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Royal Bank of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.31% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $2,395,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $297.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $304.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

