iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,080,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,950 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $373,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.