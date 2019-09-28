iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stake Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,473 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 220.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 239,669 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. 88,497 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

