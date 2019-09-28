iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iRobot by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 227.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iRobot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth about $3,441,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 1,217.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after acquiring an additional 880,468 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. BidaskClub cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sidoti raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on iRobot in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on iRobot from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

IRBT stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.96 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 16.06%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

