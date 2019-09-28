Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,349,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.41. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,278 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $678,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,627,251 shares of company stock valued at $412,103,046 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

