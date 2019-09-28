IOStoken (IOST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 Million

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One IOStoken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Bitkub and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.38 or 0.05361113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About IOStoken

IOStoken is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOStoken is iost.io

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, DDEX, BigONE, Bithumb, Hotbit, GOPAX, Zebpay, OTCBTC, OKEx, Coineal, ABCC, BitMart, HitBTC, IDAX, CoinZest, DigiFinex, Bitrue, Cobinhood, BitMax, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, WazirX, Koinex, CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance, Huobi, Bitkub, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

