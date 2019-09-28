InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will announce sales of $55.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.49 million. InVitae posted sales of $37.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year sales of $220.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.80 million to $222.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $332.10 million, with estimates ranging from $314.30 million to $364.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 83.69%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 25th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price target on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 1,656,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,188. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. InVitae has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $85,214.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randal W. Scott sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,546 shares of company stock worth $3,807,519 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 860.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 684,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 613,312 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth $7,638,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth $363,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 2.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 14.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

